COVID-19 numbers stable, city's top doctor says

A person walks past a mural by artist Dom Laporte showing a health-care worker in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2020, iduring the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The rate of COVID-19 infection in the city remains stable despite alarmingly high numbers of new cases in recent days, Ottawa's medical officer of health told city councillors Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 17 cases Wednesday and marked 34 as resolved, lowering the number of active cases in the city for the first time since Friday.

Eleven of the newest confirmed cases involve people under the age of 40.

Ottawa has now had 3,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 225 active cases, 2,659 resolved and 267 deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

Eleven patients are currently in hospital for treatment, including one in intensive care.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, told city council on Wednesday morning that confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and tests are all considered stable.

There have been more positive tests among people under 40 than earlier in the pandemic, she said, along with a rise in outbreaks.

Etches said OPH's priorities include making sure parents screen their children for symptoms before sending them off to school. The entire household must stay home if anyone shows symptoms, she said.

OPH is also guarding against the spread of the illness in long-term care homes, she said, noting that in August, one-third of care home staff who tested positive were asymptomatic.

WATCH | More people with ties to schools expected to get tested:

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says the city will likely see a rise in cases as testing begins to include more school-age children and their families. 1:06

Provincewide, there were fewer new confirmed cases than in previous days with 149, but also less testing. Once again, Ottawa had a disproportionately high share of new cases.

Quebec logged 180 new cases on Wednesday, also down from recent days.