With 16 new cases, Ottawa's COVID-19 count bumps back up

After two days in the single digits, Ottawa settled back into a COVID-19 case count Wednesday that's closer to the average over the past two weeks.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) passed along 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,576. There are 207 active cases, 2,105 resolved cases, and 264 people who have died.

Thirteen people are in hospital, one more than yesterday, and of that group there is one person in intensive care, down one from Tuesday.

Ottawa's average new case count over the last five reports is 10.8 cases, and that rises to 18.3 cases per report over the last 14 days.

These reports do not necessarily reflect when someone was diagnosed with COVID-19, but rather when OPH learns of a confirmed case and logs it in its database.

Here are the updated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> testing numbers per day for the past week in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>:<br><br>Wednesday: 1319<br>Thursday: 1039<br>Friday: 1186<br>Saturday: 873<br>Sunday: 794<br>Monday: 787<br>Tuesday: 1041<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@CBCOttawa

As of today's update, OPH says it receives reports of positive tests within 48 hours 77 per cent of the time.

The numbers are current as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

With Ontario reporting 86 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, Ottawa again has a larger portion of the daily case count compared to its population.

Quebec's Wednesday report logged 155 new cases.