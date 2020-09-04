Ottawa's active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue decline

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) added 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the city's tally Friday, but the number of active cases — including those being treated in hospital for the illness — continues to decline.

Friday's report adds 25 more resolved cases, dropping the city's active case count by 12 and hospitalizations by four.

Ottawa has now had 3,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 187 active, 2,568 resolved and 267 people who have died. Seven people remain in hospital, one in intensive care.

Ottawa's new cases are spread relatively evenly among different age groups.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

The Toronto and Peel health units accounted for 113 of Ontario's 148 newly confirmed cases Friday. Ottawa's daily tally of new cases is again roughly proportionate to its population.

Quebec reported 184 newly confirmed cases Friday.