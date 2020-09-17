3 pop-up test sites opening Friday in Ottawa

Ottawa is getting three more COVID-19 test sites Friday to deal with intense demand, says a provincial cabinet minister.

The number of people getting tested is at a record high, according to Ottawa health officials, who are asking only people with symptoms or a referral from a contact tracer to go for a test.

The test site on Moodie Drive had reached its capacity by about 11:10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

On Thursday morning, PC MPP Lisa MacLeod tweeted the city would get three pop-up test sites at locations yet to be disclosed.

NEW! In addition to $10.2 Million for repairs and rehabilitations for Ottawa hospitals I can confirm Ottawa will receive three pop up testing centres as of tomorrow. Locations are still being finalized. <a href="https://twitter.com/VeraEtches?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VeraEtches</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KeithEgli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KeithEgli</a> <a href="https://t.co/E6WWW0QjtS">https://t.co/E6WWW0QjtS</a> —@MacLeodLisa

Ottawa Public Health's Thursday report adds 39 more people with a confirmed cases and 20 more whose cases are now considered resolved.

All but seven of the newly confirmed cases are people under age 40.

The active case count increased for the eighth straight report, up 19 to 420. The last report with a drop was Sept. 9, when it was a total of 225.

Ottawa now has a total of 3,486 people who have tested positive, including 2,793 resolved and 273 people whose deaths have been linked to the respiratory illness.

The city's rolling five-day average of new cases per report inches closer to the all-time high of 52.6 seen on April 29.

There are currently 12 Ottawans in a city hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

The city's worst current COVID-19 outbreak, at the West End Villa long-term care home, has risen slightly to 55 total cases. All but nine are residents.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario is reporting 293 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the province saying gathering limits will be lowered in some areas. It has not shared specifics.

Quebec logged 251 more cases.