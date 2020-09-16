Province poised to scale back gatherings as surge in cases continues

Ontario appears poised to scale back the size of social gatherings allowed in certain regions during the pandemic as the surge in new cases in Ottawa continues.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 new cases and one additional death Wednesday. Twenty cases were marked resolved, raising the city's active case count by 39.

Ottawa has now had a total of 3,447 confirmed cases: 401 active, 2,773 resolved and 273 people whose deaths have been linked to the respiratory illness.

There have been 219 newly confirmed cases this week alone, and one death for the last three days.

Ottawa's rolling five-day average of newly confirmed cases now sits at nearly 50 per day, nearing the peak of 52.6 seen on April 29.

There are currently 11 patients in hospital in Ottawa, including one in intensive care.

Wednesday's update listed new cases among all age groups, with slightly more than half below the age of 40.

The city's worst current COVID-19 outbreak, at the West End Villa long-term care home, has now claimed the lives of six residents. Fifty-three people at the home have now tested positive, most of them residents.

There has been at least one case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member at 12 Ottawa schools, but OPH has not declared an outbreak in any of them. An outbreak has been declared at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont.

Rules, recommendations changing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Wednesday social gathering limits will be lowered in some areas of the province, with more details expected soon.

Ottawa health officials have already advised residents to limit the number of people with whom they have close contact.

With demand for testing in Ottawa at a record high, officials have changed their advice and are now asking only people with COVID-19 symptoms or a referral to get tested,

Ontario reported a total of 315 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, while Quebec recorded 303 new cases, marking the first time since May 30 the province has had more than 300 in one day.