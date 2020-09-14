Skip to Main Content
60 new cases of COVID-19 point to 'concerning' trend, mayor says
Ottawa reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily tally since early May, pointing to a trend Mayor Jim Watson described as "concerning."

Pedestrians pass by a mural at the intersection of Bank and Lisgar streets in downtown Ottawa Sept. 11, 2020. The mural was painted by Kalkidan Assefa, Allan André and Jimmy Baptiste. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

That follows 47 new cases reported on Sunday, pointing to a trend Mayor Jim Watson described as "concerning."

 

These are the highest daily totals of new confirmed cases since May 3, when there were 63.

Ottawa's five-day rolling average of confirmed cases now sits at 36.6 per day, a figure that has doubled since the weekend of Sept. 5.

Ottawa has now had a total of 3,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the vast majority of them resolved. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is expected to release more precise data around 12:30 p.m.

 

Elsewhere, a staff member at Pembroke's Fellowes High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the province's daily report on schools.

It's eastern Ontario's first confirmed COVID-19 case in a school outside Ottawa.

 

Provincewide, there were 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest daily case count in Ontario since early June.

A senior provincial official told CBC News there could be targeted restrictions in the hardest-hit areas if numbers kept rising.

Quebec reported 276 more positive tests Monday — the fifth day in a row the province has seen more than 200. 

