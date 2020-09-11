37 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa's daily count of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases crept back up Friday, ending a brief trend of declining numbers.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 37 new cases Friday and only eight resolved, upping the number of active cases in the city by 29.

Eleven of the city's newly confirmed cases are people in their 20s, and 15 more are in their 30s and 40s.

There are currently 11 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

To date, 3,200 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 255 active cases, 2,678 resolved and 267 deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

OPH has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. ET.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Elsewhere in the region, health officials in Renfrew County are reporting the area's fourth positive test this week.

According to Ontario's first official report on COVID-19 in the province's schools, Ottawa has more confirmed cases than any other community, and the only infections among students.

As of Friday, six schools in Ottawa — all in the city's French public and French Catholic boards, which sent kids back to class earlier than most other boards in the province — have had a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19. (The report adds École secondaire publique De La Salle to the five schools already named by OPH earlier this week.)

Provincewide, 213 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario Friday, marking the first time the province's daily count has surpassed the 200 mark in months.

Once again, Ottawa's new cases were disproportionately high Friday.

Quebec logged 219 new COVID-19 cases Friday.