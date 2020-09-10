Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers continue to level off

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) added a dozen more to its tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, pointing to a welcome trend after last week's spike.

At the same time, 11 more cases have been declared resolved, nearly cancelling out the new infections.

To date, Ottawa has had 3,163 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness including 226 active, 2,670 resolved and 267 deaths linked to COVID-19.

There are currently 12 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Five of the 12 newest cases are people in their 50s. The rest are spread among other age groups.

There are no new cases at the West End Villa long-term care home, currently the scene of Ottawa's worst institutional outbreak. There are currently 16 outbreaks in settings such as nursing homes and child-care centres, one fewer than Wednesday.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Provincewide, 170 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, so Ottawa's daily tally is once again proportionate to its population.

Quebec added 188 new cases to its count as the province's premier gave police the power to fine people not wearing masks in indoor public settings, starting Saturday.