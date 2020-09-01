COVID-19 claims another life in Ottawa

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Ottawa, bringing the city's death toll to 267 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) didn't include details about the victim in its daily report Tuesday. It's the first reported death linked to the illness since Aug. 21.

Tuesday's update added eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. While that's not necessarily indicative of a trend, it is the lowest daily tally in more than a week.

Six more cases are considered resolved, nudging the city's known active case count up one to 219.

Ten patients are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care. Five of the new cases are under age of 30, and four more are over 40.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on a given day; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Provincewide, Ontario logged 112 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, so Ottawa's latest numbers are proportionate to its population.

Quebec logged 122 new cases Tuesday.