60 new cases in Ottawa as COVID-19 numbers continue to soar

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 500 for the first time since May.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 new cases Monday, as well as two more deaths and 20 more cases deemed resolved.

To date, 3,679 people have tested positive in Ottawa, including 523 active cases, 2,880 resolved and 276 deaths. The last time Ottawa had this many known active cases was May 7, when they were 520.

Ottawa's rolling five-day average of newly confirmed cases remains steady at around 46, down from its highest point of the pandemic late last week.

There are currently 10 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Twenty-four of the city's 60 newest confirmed cases involve people in their 20s, while two-thirds are younger than 40.

Extendicare, which runs Ottawa's West End Villa long-term care home, said Monday 64 residents have contracted COVID-19 since Aug. 30 and 11 have died. Twenty-eight staff members at the home also have COVID-19.

Elsewhere, western Quebec had its highest one-day increase with 31 more positive tests.

Public health officials in Renfrew County said Monday that region is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, with 12 new cases this month. Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont., remains closed due to an outbreak.

WATCH | The message from Renfrew County:

Robert Cushman, Renfrew County and District’s acting medical officer of health, says people are getting COVID-19 fatigue but that residents still need to do their part to keep cases down. 0:56

Ontario, which lowered the maximum size of some gatherings across the province this weekend, saw 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest daily count in more than three months.

Quebec reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, that province's highest daily increase since May.