Teen with COVID-19 in ICU is in stable condition

There are 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital, which is markedly lower than last week, according to Thursday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). But a new weekly report tells us more about some of the people infected — including a teenager in intensive care for the first time.

At some point in the last 10 days, a teen was admitted to the intensive care unit at CHEO. In a statement to CBC on Thursday, the children's hospital said the patient "is stable and doing well."

As of Thursday, the total of COVID-19 cases is Ottawa stands at 2,496: 248 active, 1,984 resolved and 264 people who have died.

The number of active cases is 21 fewer than Wednesday day because the number of resolved cases has outpaced new ones.

Ten people are in hospital and four of them are in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

Ottawa has averaged 21.4 new cases in its last five reports and more than 22 cases in its last two weeks of reports. These reports mark when a case is confirmed and logged by OPH, not when it's diagnosed.

The city also has a confirmed COVID-19 case linked to a fourth daycare: a staff member at Grandir Ensemble's La Maisonée location on Coventry Road.

Last COVID-19 death person in their 40s

In addition to its daily report, OPH released weekly data that has more information about people who have died or been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, including the age range of ICU patients.

Between July 21 to 28, a teenager was among those admitted into an intensive care unit with COVID-19. The report noted the age range for ICU patients was 16 to 90; the previous week, the age of those who've been in intensive case ranged from 32 to 90.

The weekly report also indicated that the person who died of COVID-19 in the past week was in their 40s.

Under 100 new cases in Ontario

Ontario has logged its second straight day of fewer than 100 newly confirmed cases.

Ottawa accounts for 15 of the 89 new cases in Ontario's Thursday report, or about 17 per cent, roughly the same as Wednesday.

The capital is six to seven per cent of the province's population.