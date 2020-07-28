COVID-19 claims 1st victim in Ottawa in a month

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, the first death for the month of July.

Tuesday's daily report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 25 new cases, in the city — for a total of 2,468 — and the one additional death.

Of those total cases, 269 are active, 1,935 resolved and 264 people have died. The unidentified victim is the first person to die of COVID-19 in the region since someone passed away in Ottawa in late June.

Eight people are in hospital and three of those are in intensive care, the same as Monday.

Sixteen of the 25 new cases are people under age 30: five children under age 10, six people ages 10 to 19 and five people in their 20s.

Ottawa has averaged 23.5 new cases per day in the last 10 reports, with five straight in the 20s. On Monday, 28 new cases were reported, while 26 were confirmed the previous day.

These reports note when a health unit learns of and logs a case, not necessarily when the diagnosis or death happens.

Ottawa's daily report leads province

No other health unit in the province had more cases Tuesday than Ottawa's, which made up 22.5 per cent of Ontario's 111 newly confirmed cases — punching above its six-to-seven per cent of the province's population.

Quebec confirmed 169 new cases Tuesday, reporting two of them in western Quebec.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said that a probable case reported Friday ended up being negative, so the region is back to having no known active cases.