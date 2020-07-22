33 new COVID-19 cases logged in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday's figures but still the second-highest daily report of new cases this month.

The new cases in OPH's daily report bring the capital's total to 2,320 known cases: 189 of them active, eight in hospital, 1,868 considered resolved and 263 deaths.

Three of the people in hospital are in intensive care. In Saturday's report, no one was in the ICU.

In a change from recent days, less than half these new cases are people under age 30: seven are age 10 to 19 and five are in their 20s.

There have been 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in this week's reports in Ottawa, with 43 of them reported Tuesday. In all of June's reports, there were 124.

The daily reports reflect when OPH confirms and logs a case, not when a case is diagnosed.

Health officials started specifically warning about indoor gatherings and mixing social circles over the weekend.

The wider Ottawa-Gatineau region has 3,658 known cases, 243 of them active.

Ontario reported 165 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, also down from Tuesday but above-average for the month.