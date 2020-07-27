Ottawa sees 28 new daily cases of COVID-19 for Monday

Ottawa saw another day of new confirmed COVID-19 cases totalling in the double-digits Monday — normal for the last week, but significantly higher than just a few weeks ago.

The city added 28 new cases to its coronavirus total Monday, according to Monday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) report. The daily total is just above the average of 26 cases a day since July 19, when medical officer of health Vera Etches started talking about people getting loose with pandemic rules.

Ottawa is up to 2,443 known total cases of COVID-19: 1,915 resolved, 263 dead and 265 known active cases.

Of the active cases, eight are in hospital and three are in intensive care, which is unchanged from Sunday.

Most of these newly confirmed cases are people younger than 40: 13 of the 28 are people in their 20s; six are in their 30s; and four are ages 10 to 19.

Learning to live with the virus won't be easy. None of us are perfect. We MUST be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVIDwise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVIDwise</a> & be mindful of our risks when choosing activities. The rise in cases shows us that our actions affect case #'s. When we take our eyes off the ball, cases rise. It's that simple. (3/5) —@ottawahealth

Ottawa's 28 new cases represents a little less than a quarter of Ontario's 119 new confirmed cases today, despite Ottawa accounting for less than 10 per cent of its population.

Since July 19, the city had made up just over 17 per cent of Ontario's confirmed cases.

In recent days the Renfrew County and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health units confirmed active cases again, after weeks of reporting no active cases.