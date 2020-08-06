Ottawa's daily COVID-19 case count remains in the double digits

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has logged 19 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report, roughly matching the city's average over the last two weeks.

That brings the city to a total of 2,595 confirmed cases: 197 active, 2,134 resolved and 264 deaths.

Of the active cases, 12 people are in hospital, one fewer than yesterday. One person is in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa has averaged 11.2 cases per report over the last five days and 18.6 cases per report over the last two weeks.

These reports, current as of 2 p.m. the previous day, don't reflect when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, but rather when OPH is notified of a confirmed case and logs it in its database.

Today's report says OPH hears about a confirmed case within 24 hours of a test 20 per cent of the time, and within 48 hours 69 per cent of the time.

95 new cases provincewide

On Wednesday, OPH said it wanted to clarify some confusion it's been seeing around physical distancing and Ontario's larger gatherings, along with the definition of a negative test.

Elsewhere in the region, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's daily report Thursday said it no longer has any known active cases.

Ontario reported 95 newly confirmed cases and 159 newly resolved ones in its Thursday report, meaning Ottawa represents 20 per cent of the province's recently logged cases.

Quebec logged 133 new cases.