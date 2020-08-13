People under 30 account for all new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, all people under the age of 30.

Twenty more cases of the respiratory illness are now considered resolved, reducing the tally of active cases in the city to 140. With Thursday's new cases, Ottawa's total since the pandemic began climbs to 2,679. Of those, 2,275 are considered resolved and 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Of the active cases, 12 are in hospital including one patient in intensive care.

The numbers are considered current as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Dr. Vera Etches, the city's medical officer of health, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday she considers the current situation to be stable.

Provincewide, there were 78 newly confirmed cases Thursday, though Toronto's numbers were unavailable.