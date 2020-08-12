13 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa's daily COVID-19 case count stayed relatively stable Wednesday with 13 newly confirmed cases.

The latest Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update brings the city's total to 2,669 known cases: 150 active, 2,255 considered resolved and 264 people whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Of the active cases, 13 are in hospital and two remain in intensive care.

All but two of the newly confirmed cases are people under the age of 40.

The numbers are considered current as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Elsewhere, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area is back down to zero known active cases.

Quebec and Ontario each logged 95 newly confirmed cases today. Ottawa again made up a higher share of its provincial cases than its population.