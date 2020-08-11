COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to highest since June

Ottawa hospitals were treating 15 patients for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, a number of hospitalizations not seen since mid-June.

According to Ottawa Public Health's (OPH) latest update on Tuesday, there are six newly confirmed cases and six more resolved cases, leaving the number of active cases in the city static.

The new cases bring Ottawa's total number to 2,656: 146 active, 2,246 resolved and 264 people whose deaths have been linked to the respiratory illness.

Fifteen of those active cases are in hospital, up by four from Monday's report and the highest number of hospitalizations since June 16. Two of those patients are currently in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations in Ottawa peaked at 55 in mid-May.

The latest tally of new cases marks a decline from Monday's 20, the largest single-day increase so far in August. It brings the five-day average of newly confirmed cases down to about 12. The two-week average sits at more than 13.

OPH has scheduled a media update for 3 p.m. ET.

The reports don't necessarily reflect when the new cases were contracted or confirmed; they only indicate when OPH was notified and logged the cases in its database. The numbers are considered current as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

As of Tuesday, OPH said it learns of new cases within 24 hours of the positive test 17 per cent of the time, and within 48 hours 68 per cent of the time, each improvements over Monday.

Provincewide, the confirmed case count rose by 33 Tuesday, with Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeting there'd been some data adjustment and removal of duplicates from previous reports.

Quebec logged 91 newly confirmed cases Tuesday.