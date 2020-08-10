21 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa marks new high for August

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a bump up from recent days.

The latest confirmed cases bring the city's total since the pandemic began to 2,650, including 146 active, 2,240 resolved and 264 people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Of the active cases, 11 people are in hospital and one is in intensive care, down from two on Sunday. There are seven more active cases than Sunday, but 66 fewer than one week ago.

Monday's report marks the first time this month that new cases have climbed above 20, pushing both the two-week and five-day average to around 15.

The reports don't necessarily reflect when the new cases were contracted or confirmed; they only indicate when OPH was notified and logged the cases in its database. The numbers are considered current as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

As of Monday, OPH said it learns of new cases within 24 hours of the positive test 14 percent of the time, and within 48 hours 60 per cent of the time.

Provincewide, there were 115 newly confirmed cases Monday after seven straight days below 100.

Once again, Ottawa's daily tally of new cases was disproportionately high.