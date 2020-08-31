Ottawa ends August with another 21 cases of COVID-19

Ottawa finished August with another 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported Monday.

The number of active case in the city has risen to 218 from 200 on Sunday, with three more cases considered resolved.

There has been a total of 2,967 confirmed cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began, including 2,483 resolved and 266 deaths.

Of the active cases, 11 patients are in hospital including one in intensive care, down from two in an ICU on Sunday.

Thirteen of the 21 new cases are people under the age of 30, including five under 10. Another five are people in their 40s.

At the end of July there were 271 known active cases in Ottawa, with nine patients in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

Ontario added 114 cases to its provincewide count Monday, making Ottawa's daily tally disproportionately high.

Quebec logged 140 newly confirmed cases Monday.