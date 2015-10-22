Ottawa hits new record with 90 COVID-19 cases

Ottawa has broken a worrying new record with 90 cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, surpassing the city's previous single-day high of 76 set back on April 29.

Ottawa has now had 3,769 people test positive for COVID-19, more than 800 in September alone.

Tuesday's count pushes the city's rolling five-day average to 56, also a new high.

The full daily report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is expected around 12:30 p.m. and may include minor data adjustments.

Provincewide, the 478 cases reported Tuesday mark Ontario's highest count since May 2.

Western Quebec set a new one-day high on Monday.