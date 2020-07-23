Ottawa's 14 new COVID-19 cases is lowest daily report this week

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest daily total this week.

While the number of new cases has been declining in the last couple days, it hasn't been a good week in the capital. Since Sunday, Ottawa has seen an additional 126 cases of the novel coronavirus, more than the confirmed cases for the entire month of June.

Ottawa is up to a total of 2,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19: 193 known active cases — including nine in hospital, which is four more than last week — 1,878 resolved cases and 263 deaths.

The wider Ottawa-Gatineau region has 253 active cases, about three-quarters of them in Ottawa, with only the health units in Ottawa, western Quebec and east of Ottawa reporting more than one case.

There are also four known active cases on the New York side of Akwesasne.

Ontario reported an additional 103 cases of COVID-19 today, the second-fewest on any single day in July so far. Quebec reported 142 new cases.