Skip to Main Content
16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Sunday
Ottawa

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Sunday

The number represents a downward trend that began on Friday, but continues the trend of double-digit confirmed cases that began on July 18. 

Ottawa Public Health reporting one new outbreak at Children's Village

CBC News ·
An Ottawa front-line worker wears a face shield and mask, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. 

The number represents another reduction, a trend that began Friday, but remains in the double-digits, another trend that began July 18 for daily confirmed cases. 

As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,555, representing a total of 233 active cases, 2,058 resolved cases and 264 deaths.

The latest numbers show 33 more cases have been deemed resolved — as well as 17 fewer active cases — since Saturday. 

OPH also confirmed one new outbreak at a health-care or child-care establishment: Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at an unspecified Children's Village child-care location.

There are currently 12 people in hospital and four people in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19. A total of 260 people have been hospitalized and 63 sent to the ICU since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now