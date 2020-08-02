16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Sunday

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number represents another reduction, a trend that began Friday, but remains in the double-digits, another trend that began July 18 for daily confirmed cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,555, representing a total of 233 active cases, 2,058 resolved cases and 264 deaths.

The latest numbers show 33 more cases have been deemed resolved — as well as 17 fewer active cases — since Saturday.

OPH also confirmed one new outbreak at a health-care or child-care establishment: Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at an unspecified Children's Village child-care location.

There are currently 12 people in hospital and four people in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19. A total of 260 people have been hospitalized and 63 sent to the ICU since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic.