17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Saturday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, continuing the trend of double-digit laboratory confirmed cases that began on July 18.

As of Saturday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,539, representing 250 active cases, 2,025 resolved cases and 264 deaths across the city.

As per OPH's latest numbers, 38 additional cases have been resolved as of Saturday.

There are currently 11 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, with four patients in the ICU.

A total of 259 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while a total of 63 patients have been admitted to the ICU.

OPH also confirmed two new outbreaks at health-care and child-care establishments — at the Billingswood Manor retirement home and Metcalfe Home Daycare — bringing the city's total up to 12.

Two residents at Billingswood Manor and one child at Metcalfe have tested positive.