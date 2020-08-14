New COVID-19 cases back to single digits in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, a return to single digits for the first time since Tuesday.

Twenty-one more cases of the respiratory illness are now considered resolved, reducing the total number of active cases in the city to 127. With Friday's new cases, Ottawa's total since the pandemic began climbs to 2,687. Of those, 2,296 are considered resolved and 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Of the active cases, 13 patients are in hospital, with two currently in intensive care — one more person in the ICU than Thursday.

The numbers are considered current as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Provincewide, there were 92 newly confirmed cases, an increase from Thursday's 78 reported new cases.

There are currently five ongoing outbreaks at health-care and child-care establishments in Ottawa.