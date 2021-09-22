Where and what you'll need to prove vaccination in Ottawa as the passport takes effect

It's time to tuck your printed proof of vaccination in your wallet or save it on your phone, as Ontario's vaccine passport goes into effect on Wednesday.

In preparation, the City of Ottawa released a list of where it will require people to show proof of vaccination and identification.

The list includes all indoor fitness activities from lane swims, to gym drop-ins to adult sports. This also applies to private clubs and gyms.

An exception exists for children under the age of 18 entering a facility for the sole purpose of attending an organized sport — however if an adult wants to accompany them, the adult must be vaccinated.

Youth, ages 12 to 17, will need to show proof of vaccination to attend events as spectators or use the facilities in a drop-in capacity.

The Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa will only require proof of vaccination to access its indoor eating area. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

You must be vaccinated to attend all theatre, cooking and art activities; this includes activities in rented city-owned spaces.

The City also reminded residents to budget a few extra minutes for staff to verify vaccination status before activities.

This will be good practice at all establishments that need to see passports, such as cinemas, restaurants with indoor dining and concert venues. Here's a full list of where the passport applies.

Passport not required at most public services

Of note, museums, art galleries and libraries will not need to see a vaccine passport.

The Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum have said though that visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination to eat in their indoor dining areas — but only there.

Exhibitions and the museums' common areas will continue to be accessible to all.

Most public services will also continue as before. For example, you won't need to show your passport on public transit or at Service Ottawa centres. Nor will you at employment and social services offices or in Provincial Offence Act court.

What you'll need to show

As of Sept. 22 anyone 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter non-essential spaces across the province. Though there will be allowances for quick trips into some buildings to use the washroom, grab a take-out order or pay a bill with the City of Ottawa.

To gain access, you'll need valid ID, such as a driver's licence, health card, passport or birth certificate and proof of vaccination.

For Ontario residents that proof can be downloaded here from the Ontario government's website.

Ontario's proof of vaccination receipt is valid whether it is printed on paper or downloaded on a phone. The name and birth date on the document must match what is on the person's identification, and to be considered fully vaccinated, the second dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least two weeks previous. (Ontario Ministry of Health)

Ontario's digital passport system is expected in a month. People who've been vaccinated will be able to download a QR code to their phone, which can be read by a free smartphone app to be made available ahead of the Oct. 22 start date.