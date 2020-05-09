9 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, 1 in Gatineau

Another nine people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19, according to Saturday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The city's death toll now sits at 157.

There are 41 newly reported cases of the respiratory illness in the city since OPH's Friday update. Ottawa has now had 1,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,019 of those cases considered resolved — roughly 62 per cent.

There are also 23 outbreaks of the virus at institutions across the city.

5th care home resident dies in Gatineau

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, brining the total of 19,944, with 72 per cent recovered.

The province's official death count sits at 1,599 people. However, data compiled from regional public health units by CBC News puts the total at 1,649.

In western Quebec, the local health authority confirmed Saturday that a fifth resident of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond care home in Gatineau had died.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the region now sits at seven. There have been 334 confirmed cases of the virus, 274 of which are located in Gatineau.