Medical officer of health urges vaccination under high viral risk

With most signs pointing to high rates of respiratory viruses in Ottawa, Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging older adults to get their updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

The most recent Ottawa Public Health (OPH) figures from Dec. 2, flu signals have been rising to match similarly high trends for COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The next update is expected Wednesday.

While it takes about two weeks for vaccines to take their full effect, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said it's not too late to get caught up before holiday gatherings.

"It's definitely worth it," Etches said.

There are more COVID patients in hospital than this time last year. The seven-day average for hospitalizations last week was 71, compared to 49 one year ago.

More than 70 per cent of them are 60 or older.

"Last year, we actually didn't have the same level of COVID in our wastewater, hospitalizations were lower, vaccinations were higher," Etches said.

"[This year] more people are gathering, fewer people are wearing masks. There are many variables, but given our current context, it is clear that more vaccination of older adults would help."

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches is urging Ottawans to get their updated COVID-19 and influenza shots, especially as holiday gatherings approach. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

According to an OPH update on Monday, only 20 per cent of residents over six months old have received a dose of a COVID vaccine in the past six months.

If you look at the roughly three months since the updated COVID vaccine first became available, the only age groups with more than 50 per cent coverage are people in their 70s and people age 80 and older.

Ottawa Public Health's data on how many people in different age groups have the latest COVID-19 vaccine. It rolled out wide to the general public at the end of October. (Ottawa Public Health)

These figures don't account for immunity from a recent infection. How long to wait between an infection and vaccination varies from eight weeks to six months depending on people's circumstances.

Even if someone isn't certain whether they've developed that immunity, Etches said there's no harm from them getting the shot.

Pharmacies seeing less urgency, same questions

Pharmacies account for nearly 70 per cent of vaccine doses administered in the city, according to Etches.

Jordan Clark, a pharmacist and owner of two Shoppers Drug Mart locations, said this year's vaccination campaign hasn't been met with the same level of urgency, but he said that could soon change.

"As we're seeing more cases in the community, a lot of people now know someone or have had a family member or colleague that's had COVID," Clark said.

"It's not been fun for them, and if they can do something to protect themselves … they're going to do whatever they can to stay protected."

Ottawa pharmacist Jordan Clark, seen in a 2021 file photo, believes uptake will improve as people see those around them fall ill. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Andrew Hanna, a compounding pharmacist with Pharmasave Avalon in Orléans, said patients want to know whether the new COVID dose will offer better protection — it does — and if it can be combined with the flu shot — it can.

"People are looking to get protected," Hanna said, adding customers have also asked about the RSV vaccine, which requires a medical directive.

Hanna said many people at his location prefer the convenience of walk-in availability over online appointments. Family doctors and some community clinics are also providing shots.

OPH said it has distributed 155,200 doses of flu vaccine to health-care providers, and pharmacy distributors have delivered 210,320 doses to Ottawa pharmacies.

As of Nov. 30, OPH had administered 240,304 doses of flu vaccine at its clinics.