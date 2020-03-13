Brewer Arena COVID-19 testing site to open at noon

Public health officials and city leaders say Ottawa's first COVID-19 testing site at Brewer Arena will open at noon today.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, said it's only for people with mild symptoms who have left Canada and developed symptoms within 14 days or have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Instructions on what to do after that will come after the test, which involves a nasal swab.

Anyone without symptoms won't get tested, said Dr. Andrew Willmore of the Ottawa Hospital. Anyone with severe symptoms such as chest pains or dizziness should go to an emergency room.

There are plans to open more sites in Ottawa and across Ontario to keep people who may be infected with the respiratory illness out of hospitals unless necessary.