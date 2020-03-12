Ottawa's 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed

A woman in her 40s who travelled to Italy is Ottawa's second confirmed case of COVID-19, the province confirmed Thursday.

The woman, who is self-isolating after travelling to an unspecified region of Italy, also visited the Queensway Carleton Hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

The city's first case, a man in his 40s who had vacationed in Austria, was confirmed Wednesday.

He worked at technology company Ciena, which closed its offices in Kanata Wednesday for the rest of the week.

Andrew Willmore, the Ottawa Hospital's medical director of emergency management, helps provide an update on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health said the two cases are not related.

There are now 54 confirmed cases in Ontario, with five resolved, and 13 in Quebec.

According to the latest report from the World Health Organization, there are 10,150 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Italy.

The Canadian government currently advises against non-essential travel there.