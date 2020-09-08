Don't relax, experts say, as COVID-19 appears to plateau in Ottawa
Viral levels in wastewater suggest Ottawa is bucking provincial projections
Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are showing signs of trending downward, bucking provincial projections, but health officials say they could easily rise again and residents shouldn't lower their guard.
Last week, Ontario unveiled new projections showing the province could see 6,500 new cases of COVID-19 by mid-December if steps aren't taken to curb the upward trend.
But while the province's daily case total hit a record high Saturday, Ottawa has seemingly plateaued, with some COVID-19 indicators even showing a slight drop.
"We're kind of knocking on wood that in Ottawa we might be on a slow, slow decline," said Dr. Doug Manuel, a physician and senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital.
The decrease in cases could partly be attributed to fewer people being tested, he said.
However, testing numbers provided by Ontario's Ministry of Health show Ottawa appears to be on par with some other regions. Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York, Durham, and Windsor-Essex all showed similar testing rates in the week leading up to Nov. 5.
Across those regions, the percentages of people testing positive over that same seven-day period show significant variations — with Ottawa at the lower end.
Ottawa's average testing rate did drop to 1.64 people per 1,000 the following week, with only 673 and 705 people turning out to be tested last Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Manuel said he remains concerned, however, about the number of hospitalizations per capita. They're on par with Toronto, currently one of the province's red zones.
Wastewater showing slight downward trend
Along with the number of daily tests, hospitalizations and the COVID-19 positivity rate, another indicator as to where Ottawa's headed is the prevalence of the virus in the city's wastewater.
"It's the new kid on the block," said Manuel. "Everyone's pooing: asymptomatic people, symptomatic people, whether you're tested or not."
Wastewater provides a real-time look at virus levels, with 91.6 per cent of Ottawa's population contributing to the "survey," said Tyson Graber, associate research scientist at the CHEO Research Institute and co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project.
The level of virus in the wastewater, Graber said, has also closely mirrored the number of people who test positive on a daily basis.
Despite a small blip here and there, the overall trend has holding steady — or even declining — since the start of November, he said.
"It's really steady as she goes," Graber said.
Not time to 'rest on our laurels'
One of the drawbacks of wastewater testing, Graber added, is that it can't show precisely where outbreaks are occurring.
"We're surveying the entire population of Ottawa ... We also don't know what the infections are or what type of person is infected, whether they're a super spreader and they're shedding or releasing more of this these viral particles."
Manuel said despite promising signs, now is not the time for residents to "rest on our laurels."
"It's a long winter. The forces [that] caused increased transmission starting in September are going to be with us for quite a while."
