City reopens parks, but not playgrounds

Effective immediately, the city is reopening green spaces within public parks, but amenities such as play structures and benches remain off limits, as do dog parks, sports fields and basketball courts.

Since March 27, people have only been allowed to walk, jog or cycle through city parks, and risked an $880 fine for lingering or using park equipment.

Now people can once again stretch out on the grass or throw a ball, as long as they're not in groups of more than five. The city is also encouraging people to remain two metres away from anyone who's not a member of their household.

Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday he wishes he could reopen dog parks, but provincial restrictions don't allow it. He said city officials are in talks with their provincial counterparts about revisiting that particular restriction, in part because dog parks present a fairly low risk of viral transmission.

Playgrounds, including play structures and swings, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future, however. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, said the equipment are "impossible to sanitize."

Health officials also offered an update Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,558 laboratory-confirmed cases, up 23 from Tuesday. There have now been 139 deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are currently outbreaks at 23 long-term care facilities in the city, where most of the deaths have occurred.