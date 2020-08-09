Ottawa drops to 6 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Ottawa Public Health has reported another six new COVID-19 cases, bucking a recent trend of double-digit case numbers that persisted most days for the past few weeks.

For the past four days, the city's daily new confirmed cases have ranged between 13 to 19 people. Earlier in the week, the numbers had bee lower, but had surged in recent weeks hitting a high of 43 on July 21.

In total, the capital city has had 2,629 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Half of Sunday's cases are in children under the age of 10.

Around 85 per cent — or 2,226 — of all cases are now considered resolved.

There are also fewer active cases in the the city. Public health officials reported 16 fewer active COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the city's total number of active cases to 139.

The total number of deaths in Ottawa stands at 264, where it has remained since July 28.

Ontario reports fewer than 100 cases

In western Quebec, 707 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths were reported as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario reported 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, meaning the province has gone a full week with fewer than 100 new cases across the province each day.

It’s official: for a full week, Ontario has now reported fewer than 100 cases, with 79 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> today, a 0.2% increase. There are 148 more resolved as the persistent decline in active cases continues. Yesterday, the province processed nearly 28,000 tests. —@celliottability

There have been 40,046 confirmed cases in Ontario since the pandemic began in January.

Two more people have died in Ontario, bringing the province's total number of deaths from the virus to 2,786.