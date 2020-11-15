2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa

Two more people in the nation's capital have died of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health's (OPH) Sunday update.

The city's death toll now sits at 358. Health officials also reported 62 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the state of the pandemic to 7,906.

Of those, 7,023 cases are resolved.

The majority of Friday's cases are people under 30, with 22 new cases among people in their 20s, more than any other age group.

Since yesterday, the city's number of active cases is up by 14 to 525. That's 69 fewer confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than there were last Sunday.

There are 51 people hospitalized with the virus, with six in intensive care. There are also 32 COVID-19 outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reports 1,248 new cases

Across the river in western Quebec, health officials reported 41 new cases on Sunday.

The Outaouais has seen 3,004 reported cases of the virus and 64 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario's Ministry of Health, meanwhile, is reporting 1,248 COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths across the province.

There are currently 479 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Ontario, with 118 in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health's official death toll now stands at 3,361.