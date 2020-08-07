Ottawa's COVID-19 case count in double digits for 3rd straight day

Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Ottawa public health officials in their Friday report, the third straight day the city has seen an increase in the double digits.

As of Friday afternoon, 2,610 people across Ottawa have tested positive for the virus, with 184 cases still active.

Twelve people are in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

Nearly 83 per cent of all cases have been resolved after another 28 people were cleared of the virus. The total number of deaths from the virus stands at 264.

The reports from OPH are current as of 2 p.m. the previous day. They don't reflect when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, but rather when the health unit is notified of a confirmed case and logs it in its database.

OPH has also confirmed an outbreak at the Foster Farm Community Care Centre summer camp, where one staff member has tested positive. A child has also tested positive at the Mothercraft Home Child Care.

A previous outbreak at the Pinecrest Queensway Headstart child-care centre has ended, however.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the fifth day in a row the number of new cases provincewide has been less than 100.

Ottawa tied with Peel Region for the having the highest reported daily total Friday.