78 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa as province sets another record

Ottawa public health officials confirmed another 78 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the province reported another record high case total.

There have now been 7,438 cases confirmed in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 6,504 of those now considered resolved.

The majority of Saturday's 78 cases involve people under 30, with 16 new cases among people in their 20s, more than any other age group.

Another 15 cases were reported in people aged 10 to 19.

The city's number of active cases increased by 18 since yesterday, up to 511. There are also now 84 fewer confirmed active cases in the nation's capital than last Saturday.

Fifty-six people are hospitalized with the virus, with six in intensive care. There are also 34 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

1 death in western Quebec

The reports from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

No new deaths were recorded in the nation's capital Saturday, leaving the city's death toll at 356.

Another death and 62 new cases were reported Saturday, however, in western Quebec.

The Outaouais has seen 2,963 reported cases of the virus and 64 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Province sees another record high

Ontario set another one-day high on Saturday, reporting 1,581 cases and 20 new deaths.

More than 44,800 tests were completed, according to the province's health minister.

Currently, there are 452 people in hospital in Ontario, with 106 of those patients in intensive care. Sixty-seven of those patients are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health's official death toll now stands at 3,332.