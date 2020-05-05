Ottawa's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 31 in latest surveillance report

The number of people in Ottawa who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose by 31 people Tuesday.

In its latest COVID-19 update, Ottawa Public Health said 1,535 people have tested positive since the pandemic started and 875 of them have since recovered.

The number of reported deaths in the city rose by 11 people Tuesday, increasing the city's tally to 138 fatalities. Ottawa Public Health says 10 of the 11 newly reported deaths are linked to outbreaks at long-term care homes and one death was unrelated to an institutional outbreak.

Three of the deaths occurred at the end of April and eight on May 4.

There are currently 25 outbreaks at Ottawa long-term care homes and other institutions. In the greater region, CBC Ottawa has counted 37 outbreaks based on reporting from health units in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

There are now more than 2,375 confirmed cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec — about 1,280 of those have recovered from the illness and now test negative for COVID-19.