Ottawa sees lowest daily COVID-19 case tally since end of March

Another four people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health officials say — bringing the death toll to 161.

Even so, Ottawa Public Health only reported nine new confirmed cases of the virus in its Sunday update, the lowest one-day tally since March 30 when eight cases were confirmed.

There have been 1,653 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, although modelling suggests there are likely thousands of cases in the region.

So far, 1,049 of the confirmed cases are considered resolved — roughly 63 per cent. There are also 23 outbreaks of the virus at institutions across the city.

Low daily totals province-wide

Sunday also saw the lowest daily reporting from Ontario's Ministry of Health since March 31.

The provincial government added only 234 new cases Sunday, bringing Ontario's total to 20,238, including 1,709 deaths.

However, data compiled from regional public health units by CBC News shows there have been at least 1,716 deaths.

According to Quebec authorities, another person in the Outaouais has died of the virus. Eight people in western Quebec have died so far.