26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported Friday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19, marking two weeks that the city has seen a return to double-digit daily increases in laboratory-confirmed cases.

As of Friday, the total of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa stands at 2,522: 271 active, 1,987 resolved and 264.

Eighteen of the 26 new cases are in people younger than 40.

There are four new cases among children younger than 10, four of them aged 10-19 and seven cases among people in their 20s.

There are currently 10 institutional outbreaks. OPH said the the most recent outbreaks at Madonna Care Community and Carlingview Manor have been declared over.



OPH also updated the development of outbreaks at daycares in the city. One additional child has tested positive from La Clementine Michel Dupuis for a total of four cases among children, plus two among staff members.



Another child has also tested positive in the outbreak at Pinecrest Queensway. There are two confirmed cases among children there, in addition to one staff member.

The outbreak at Renée Tasse involves three staff members. At Grandir Ensemble's La Maisonée location, one staffer has tested positive.