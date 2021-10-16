Skip to Main Content
Ottawa gym site of possible COVID-19 exposure

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is investigating two people who tested positive for COVID-19 and who attended 613Lift gym while contagious. 

613Lift patrons being asked to montitor for symptoms if attended gym on certain dates

613Lift was ordered closed in early May after the City of Ottawa said the gym defied provincial orders by remaining open. Health officials say the gym is now the site of a possible COVID-19 exposure and is asking anyone who went to the gym on certain days and times to self-isolate if they experience any symptoms. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

In a press release Saturday OPH said they attended the gym on:

  • Oct.3 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 8  between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 9 between 12 and 3:00 p.m.

613Lift, located at 80 Jamie Ave. in Ottawa, was forced to close earlier this year after allegedly defying both a local public health order and the province's stay at home decree.

OPH said anyone who attended the gym is at an increased risk of exposure since there were several opportunities for transmission to occur.

The agency is asking anyone who was at the gym at the above times to monitor for symptoms for 10 days following their most recent visit.  If you develop symptoms , you are to self-isolate and get tested, even if fully vaccinated.  

Anyone not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms does not need to self-isolate or get tested unless contacted by health officials.

 

 

