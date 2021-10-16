Ottawa gym site of possible COVID-19 exposure

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is investigating two people who tested positive for COVID-19 and who attended 613Lift gym while contagious.

In a press release Saturday OPH said they attended the gym on:

Oct.3 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 8 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 between 12 and 3:00 p.m.

613Lift, located at 80 Jamie Ave. in Ottawa, was forced to close earlier this year after allegedly defying both a local public health order and the province's stay at home decree.

OPH said anyone who attended the gym is at an increased risk of exposure since there were several opportunities for transmission to occur.

The agency is asking anyone who was at the gym at the above times to monitor for symptoms for 10 days following their most recent visit. If you develop symptoms , you are to self-isolate and get tested, even if fully vaccinated.

Anyone not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms does not need to self-isolate or get tested unless contacted by health officials.