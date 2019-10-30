2 charged with assault of cameraman outside courthouse

Ottawa police have charged two men accused of pushing a cameraman outside the Ottawa courthouse earlier this month.

The men, 25 and 27, were both charged with assault and mischief for their part in the shoving match on Oct. 18.

The incident occurred after the sentencing of tow truck driver Mohamed Haj-Saleh, who collided with another vehicle in November 2015, killing the driver.

Haj-Saleh was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and given a seven-year driving prohibition after being convicted of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Some supporters of Haj-Saleh became upset with reporters outside the courthouse after the sentencing hearing.