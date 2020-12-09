Courtroom artist draws on adaptability to keep sketching through pandemic

If Lauren Foster-MacLeod is drawing your portrait, your life may have taken a turn in the wrong direction.

For the past 10 years, the freelance artist and illustrator has been a courtroom sketch artist in Ottawa and Gatineau. Media outlets including CBC hire her to hand-draw images from trials and other court appearances, which they use to illustrate stories online, in print and on TV.

In Ontario, the Courts of Justice Act prohibits photographs and video recordings of court hearings, with very few exceptions. That's good news for Foster-MacLeod.

"If you want to know what's happening, a sketch is what you'll get," she said.

And yes, COVID-19 has affected her work.

Foster-MacLeod's recent sketch of Justice Robert Kelly includes the mask on his face and the Plexiglas in front of him. 'I draw what I see, so whatever I see is what I draw,' she said. (Supplied by Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

In-person court appearances were halted back in the spring before resuming virtually. In the meantime, courtrooms have been fitted with Plexiglas shields to reduce the spread of germs between lawyers, judges, courtroom staff, witnesses and the accused.

Now, while some in-person appearances have resumed, others continue to be held remotely via Zoom. In some cases, Foster-MacLeod's sketches now reveal the lines or glare from Plexiglas panels, or even the Hollywood Squares appearance of a Zoom call.

But it turns out drawing from Zoom also has its advantages.

Before COVID-19, Foster-MacLeod needed time to get down to the courthouse and find a seat near the action, sometimes vying for space in a crowded courtroom. She would arrive ready to sketch, with pre-sharpened pencils.

"I sharpen them with an X-Acto knife, and I can't take that into court."

Foster-MacLeod sketches from a Zoom call. (James B. MacLeod)

Now, she simply sets up her laptop in her home office, with her myriad tools at her fingertips — no security clearance required.

"If they're on Zoom for a while, you can just sit there and draw," said Foster-MacLeod. She's saving commuting time, too, "and the parking fees."

Even before COVID-19, Foster-MacLeod often sketched people making their court appearances via video, but she didn't always have the best vantage point.

"I'm drawing someone who's appearing on video and the TV's across the room," she said. "I often need … binoculars to see the details."

Drawing from Zoom is better, she said. "You get a good view of them because it's a close-up camera."

A courtroom sketch in the age of Zoom by Lauren Foster-MacLeod. (Supplied by Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

Recently, Foster-MacLeod got the call to sketch the conclusion of the trial of Const. Daniel Montsion, the Ottawa police officer acquitted of manslaughter and other charges in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

"The justice … was behind the Plexiglas and with a mask on. It makes it a little more complicated. It takes a little bit longer to do the Plexiglas because there are reflections on it," she said.

So why not just ignore the clear shield?

"I draw what I see, so whatever I see is what I draw," said Foster-MacLeod. "It tells a story. If you want to show what happened at the trial, that shows what happened at the trial."

From courtroom to Zoom: Sketch artist adapts to working during the pandemic CBC News Ottawa Video 1:40 Lauren Foster-MacLeod, freelance artist and illustrator, has been making courtroom sketches in Ottawa and Gatineau for the last ten years. She spoke to CBC News about what the work usually looks like — and how COVID-19 has changed things. 1:40

Like any serious practitioner of any craft, Foster-MacLeod doesn't like putting her tools down for too long.

"It's like being a musician. You need to practise. So the more you … hone your skills, the quicker your eye and your hand work together," said Foster-MacLeod, who keeps her skills X-Acto sharp by drawing portraits, including nudes.

"I have been doing some life drawing via Zoom. But, you know, it's not as clear."