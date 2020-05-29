Moose takes a dip in Ottawa couple's pool

An Ottawa couple was surprised to find a moose splashing in their backyard pool first thing Friday morning.

Paul Koch believes the animal, which he estimates to be in the 700-1,000-pound range, accidently fell into the water around 7 a.m.

"I just came up from downstairs to get my breakfast, walked by the kitchen window on the way to the fridge and looked out and there she was thrashing around, trying desperately to get out of the pool," he said.

"There's a cover on the pool all the time at night.... I think she may have stepped on it thinking she could walk on it, and that's how she got in there."

Paul and Marilyn Koch said this is the first moose they've seen in their neighbourhood in 40 years. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Koch said he and his wife Marilyn have lived in their home on Royal Hunt Court, near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive, for 40 years, but have never spotted a moose in the neighbourhood — never mind in their pool.

"We've pulled lots of dead squirrels from the pool and chipmunks and things like that, but never a moose."

Koch said the moose finally emerged from the water around 11 a.m. and lumbered off.

Good news! The young female moose who went for a swim in a pool in the Hunt Club area this morning, exited the pool on her own and made her way back to her natural habitat.<br><br>No chemical immobilization necessary.<br><br>Thank you to our partners <a href="https://twitter.com/NCC_CCN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NCC_CCN</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lt4gNrnSVk">pic.twitter.com/Lt4gNrnSVk</a> —@OttawaBylaw

Koch's daughter, Susan Koch, told CBC she was disappointed to hear the moose made it into the pool before she did.

"I was urging [my dad] to get the pool open ASAP this year so that as soon as I can fly from Calgary to Ottawa ... we could spend lots of time in the backyard together. Little did I know the moose would beat me to it," she said.

The animal finally emerged from the water around 11 a.m., and was last seen lumbering into a nearby wooded area. (Paul Koch)

Ottawa police said they received a call about a moose in traffic just before 7 a.m. on the 400 block of Hunt Club Road, then received a second call at 8:37 a.m. from Koch reporting the animal in his pool.

Early Friday afternoon, police told CBC an officer in a cruiser was able to guide the animal toward a wooded area, where it disappeared into the forest.