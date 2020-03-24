Ottawa couple home safe after medical ordeal in Spain

An Ottawa couple is finally back in their home town after a medical ordeal in Spain complicated by the strain COVID-19 has put on the health-care system and international travel.

Carol and Brian Seaby were vacationing in Spain at the end of February when Brian began to develop numbness in his feet.

Carol said he required urgent surgery to remove four tumours from his spinal column and was admitted to a private hospital in Málaga in early March.

But as he recovered, Carol said coronavirus began to spread through the community and staff at the hospital were overwhelmed. Sections of the hospital were closing down and patients were being shuffled.

"In the matter of three days, they had changed our rooms three times," Carol said.

Brian Seaby and his wife were vacationing in Spain at the end of February when he began to develop numbness in his feet. (supplied)

Carol, who is a nurse herself, began to help Brian with physiotherapy. She said the local nurses had to cut back their care to dispensing medication as the pressure from coronavirus.

"I had to move into the couch in his room to be able to provide care for him 24 hours a day."

Testing positive for COVID-19

Christine Seaby, Carol and Brian's daughter, says her siblings worried more and more as the response to the spread of COVID-19 became more dramatic.

"We had to fast-track and get them home as soon as possible because the borders were starting to close and we knew if we waited any longer our parents would both be stuck in isolation in a hospital room in Spain," Christine said.

Christine said she and her siblings had to deal with hours and days of phone calls between the insurance company, medical transportation companies and both Spanish and Canadian hospitals before the family chartered a plane on their own.

Brian had to be tested for COVID-19 before he left, but the positive result didn't come in from Spain until after he arrived in Canada.

She finally saw her dad, from a safe distance, on Friday morning at 3 a.m.

"I hadn't seen him in almost a month and to see him in that condition was hard, but very relieving that he had made it home to Ottawa," Christine said.

Carol hasn't been tested, but she said she has COVID-19 symptoms and has spoken to Ottawa Public Health and is now a presumed case.

"I've been far too sick to go out. I haven't gone outside of the house. I couldn't go out to Brewer and I certainly couldn't sit in the car," Carol said, she's self-isolating at home.

Her children are checking in on her and maintaining a safe distance. Her son Jamie, who visited the hospital in Spain shortly after Brian's surgery, is also waiting for his COVID-19 test results and is in self-isolation.

Carol said the most difficult thing is being apart from her husband, who is partially paralyzed after his surgery.

"I've been very frightened for my husband, because I knew I wasn't well enough to look after him anymore," Carol said.

"The kids got us home. I have every confidence in the staff at the Ottawa Hospital."

Carol said she hopes that people understand the importance of self-isolation and that the case that has affected her family can help drive that point home.