Former city councillors bid adieu

Ottawa has officially turned the page from one city council to another, but not before giving its outgoing councillors a chance to give one last public farewell.

The new city council term officially began this morning, with seven new faces.

At Wednesday's final council meeting, the seven councillors they're replacing said goodbye.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the highlights.

David Chernushenko

The former Capital ward councillor served two terms before coming in third place in October.

He brought along a Harry Potter-themed prop to share what he would do if he had a magic wand to make municipal problems vanish into thin air.

David Chernushenko bid goodbye to his fellow councillors, and good riddance to some other things, with a 'municipal magic wand.' 0:53

Jody Mitic

Mitic won a crowded Innes Ward race in 2014, but ended up taking a health-related leave of absence toward the end of the term and didn't run again.

The military veteran said he's doing better now.

Jody Mitic joined council on the last day of term after an absence of several months, to thank his colleagues and reflect on the importance of local politics. 0:40

Bob Monette

The councillor for Orleans since 2006 who was first elected to pre-amalgamation Cumberland city council in 1985 originally planned to run for another term, then decided against it for family reasons.

He recalled one night when he got some perspective on the city while coming in for a landing on a flight home.

Bob Monette bid farewell with some advice to the incoming councillors and the tale of an epiphany. 0:32

Shad Qadri

Another councillor who was a rookie in 2006, Qadri did run and came in second to Glen Gower in Stittsville.

He got emotional thanking the people who had helped him and the residents.

Shad Qadri was tearful as he bid goodbye to council after serving three terms as the councillor for Stittsville. 0:36

Michael Qaqish

The representative for Gloucester-South Nepean for one term, Qaqish, will be replaced by former CTV anchor Carol Anne Meehan.

He said a highlight was being able to help Syrian refugees resettle in the capital.

Michael Qaqish reflected on one of his proudest achievements as councillor for Gloucester-South Nepean. 0:37

Mark Taylor

Taylor kept the promise he made during his first campaign in Bay ward in 2010 to only serve two terms.

He said it never felt like a job.

Mark Taylor thanked his colleagues on council as he prepared to leave council at the end of his second term. 0:31

Marianne Wilkinson

An Ottawa political staple whose career in elected life began in South March in 1970, Wilkinson is leaving municipal politics after three terms as an Ottawa city councillor for Kanata North.

She said she's left a to-do list for her successors.