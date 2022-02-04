Council votes to pin extra policing costs on those responsible for incurring them

With residents demanding action, and protesters on the streets using tactics police say are meant to stymie them, Ottawa city council met Monday for a special meeting and to approve some steps of its own.

Council wants to increase fines to $1,000 for various violations, including noise, blocking roads, open fires, and idling vehicles throughout the state of emergency — and do away with the rule that allows a vehicle to idle when it's cold outside. A fine increase would have to be approved by the Ontario Court of Justice.

Mayor Jim Watson has even suggested calling in a mediator.

Council officially condemned the racism and discrimination experienced by many groups, and asked for financial help for struggling businesses and social services.

The biggest, most immediate request came from Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Chief Peter Sloly. He asked for 1,800 more officers and civilian experts to come to the city's aid from across the country.

A spokesperson for Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said she has received the request and is considering it.

In the House of Commons Monday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would "be there" with whatever resources Ontario and the City of Ottawa needed. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told CBC's Power and Politics: "If the past is any precedent, I can assure you there will continue to be a very high degree of co-operation and support, and that is our commitment."

Sloly had admitted to council it was "unlikely" Ottawa police would get quite the 1,800 requested officers and civilians pulled from various parts of the country, but the force needs investigators to look at social media and truck licensing, as well as plenty of "boots on the ground" to help neighbourhoods and to do enforcement.

Officer swarmed, deputy chief says

Sloly says the temporary doubling of the force's own size is what the police require to deal with a determined group, one that has made prank calls to police and whose members will fill gas cans with water to carry into the demonstration zone.

"That is our challenge. Where we take one can of gas away and have success, countermeasures come back almost immediately," said Sloly.

The police described far more serious tactics, too.

One officer was swarmed on Monday while trying to prevent fuel going into the demonstration area, and needed a team to get him out of the crowd, said Deputy Chief Steve Bell.

"Another one of our officers was involved in a minor collision where a vehicle rammed them at a checkpoint," he said.

Bell also said the force has dealt with two instances of swatting — where emergency services are called to an address when there isn't a victim — including one call that originated in the United States.

"With sufficient resources, we might be able to start to overwhelm that level of sophistication and capability and get back in control of this," Sloly said. "We're getting more control, we're getting winds, we're changing their behaviour."

An influx of officers could cost the force between $1.8 and $2.2 million dollars per day, and Watson said the city will look into being reimbursed for policing and other costs it incurs from the nearly two-week-long – and counting – disruptive protests.

One motion approved Monday will seek to pin those costs on people responsible for incurring them.

Council also agreed to a motion by Somerset ward Coun. Catherine McKenney to petition the federal government to take over security within the parliamentary precinct.

Independent report to be commissioned

Coun. Allan Hubley, meanwhile, received approval to have the city commission an independent report into how the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., the National Capital Commission, Parliamentary Protective Service, federal and provincial governments collaborate on demonstrations.

He asked that an evaluation be done before Canada Day.

The demonstrations on city hall's doorstep and throughout urban neighbourhoods are unlike anything many councillors have experienced.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper asked that some city business be put off, especially a planning committee meeting on a garage for the future site of the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital at Dows Lake.

"Help us create a little bit of breathing space, so each of us can best represent our constituents," he urged colleagues.

Watson, however, said that would be the wrong signal to protesters, and Leiper's motion failed 14 to 10.

"This group that's terrorizing our city, they've shut down our streets. They really want to shut down Parliament. It would almost be an added bonus if they're able to shut down Ottawa city council business," said Watson.

While it keeps its legislative agenda on-track, city council did agree that staff should also organize daily media briefings with police and bylaw services for as long as the protests continue.