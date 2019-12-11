'Jazz hands,' small signs still permitted at council

The City of Ottawa has clarified its controversial new rules governing what is and isn't allowed inside the council chamber at Ottawa city hall, and it turns out "jazz hands" are still A-OK.

The method of noiseless applause will be permitted in Andrew S. Haydon Hall, as will political messages on T-shirts and small paper signs, as long as they're used in similar silence.

The city's new security measures drew criticism when they were announced last week because it appeared signs and banners, as well as outside food and drink, would be banned from the meeting room along with dangerous weapons such as knives and guns.

Some activists, along with several councillors, complained the measures encroached on free speech, while others had more practical concerns.

John Redins, who belongs to both ACORN and an advocacy group for Para Transpo riders, is a regular attendee at council.

"My first concern was, with my medical condition, would I be able to have access to bring food and drink?"

Redins got a doctor's note this week to allow him to bring snacks in with him, and received an email from the city clerk saying that likely won't be a problem.

Gates seen as psychological barrier

As for public demonstrations, they should continue as they always have, city executives said this week. Signs, banners, food and drink have been prohibited in council chambers since amalgamation, city manager Steve Kanellakos wrote in a memo.

But in the city's view, there's a big difference between a placard on a stick and a message on a sheet of office paper.

"Practices such as signs on letter or legal paper, t-shirts, scarves, or 'jazz hands' will continue to be permitted," wrote Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency and protective services.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> council gets a scarf wave from the gallery, as it approves creating a liaison on women and gender equity and looks at developing a gender equity strategy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ySBoxyXDsW">pic.twitter.com/ySBoxyXDsW</a> —@KatePorterCBC

That's a welcome development for the City for All Women Initiative, whose members are known for wearing pink scarves to council meetings, and sometimes even waving them.

But executive director Valerie Stam still worries the new security gates, which were being installed this week and do not include metal detectors, will pose a psychological barrier.

Her group works to encourage people whose voices are often under-represented, such as those who are racialized or are on low incomes, to be comfortable making deputations at city meetings.

"Having a security gate just presents one more hoop for them to jump through in order to access city council," said Stam, who added some might have had difficult experiences at airports and other checkpoints.

But Kanellakos said the security gates, along with lockdown procedures, CCTV cameras and the bollards previously installed outside the council chamber in Festival Plaza, are all measures that have become standard for large cities.

"It is our belief that ensuring public safety while at City Hall is an important part of keeping City Hall a people place," he wrote.