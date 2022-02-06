After night of fireworks, convoy organizers call for quieter morning

Convoy organizers are calling for quiet to begin the day Sunday after a late night of fireworks, as protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions continue in downtown Ottawa for the second weekend.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 released a statement Sunday morning calling for a temporary halt to horn honking from the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. The press release said the temporary pause in honking is being done "out of respect for the Lord's Day," member's of the military, police and as a "gesture of goodwill."

The protests stretched late into Saturday night, with horns blaring and fireworks being set off in downtown streets dense with apartment buildings, condos and office buildings.

Despite the promise from organizers to provide quiet in the area, some honking could be heard starting at 10 a.m.

Following comments calling for more resources from Ottawa Police Services Chief Peter Sloly at a rare emergency meeting of the Police Services Board Saturday afternoon, several Ottawa city councillors are calling for provincial or federal aid.

Chief Sloly said he needs "an additional surge of resources" to address the protests, which some Ottawa city councillors have begun describing as an "occupation" or "siege."

The Ottawa Disability Coalition released on open letter Saturday addressed to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Diane Deans, who is also chair fo the Ottawa Police Services Board, demanding they take action to "restore the rights and freedoms of the residents of this occupied area."

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney said Sunday morning they would be introducing a motion to bring the protest under federal jurisdiction at the special city council meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Although there have been complaints from residents and city councillors that Ottawa police have thus far taken a mostly hands-off approach to protesters, bylaw officers have been ticketing illegally parked cars in and around the city's downtown core.

As of Thursday, officers issued 115 tickets for parking in 'no stopping' and "no parking' areas outside the protest perimeter, according to an email to CBC on Saturday. As well, it said 28 vehicles were towed for "impeding traffic and blocking laneways."

After crowdfunding platform GoFundMe withdrew support for the Freedom Convoy on Friday, citing reports of violence and harassment, the convoy shifted to Christian crowdfunding site Give Send Go. The new funding campaign had raised roughly $2.4 million US out of a $16 million goal by Sunday morning.

Protest organizers had raised more than $10 million Cdn through GoFundMe.

In response to two protesters spotted on horseback Saturday, Christine Hartig, the program manager with the city's bylaw and regulatory services wrote in an email to CBC that the city's animal care and control bylaw prohibits livestock, such as horses, from being in areas not zoned for that purpose. That area includes Ottawa's downtown, she said.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will remain closed through the weekend, according to Ottawa Public Health. City hall, the Rink of Dreams and the Main and Rideau library branches are also closed for the weekend.