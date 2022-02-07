Protest supporters threaten tow truck operator for relocating protesters' shack

An Ottawa tow truck operator says he has received hundreds of calls, including death threats, from protest supporters who mistakenly believe he removed a plywood shack from Confederation Park at the request of police.

Structures in the park, including a shack used to provide meals for protesters, were removed on Sunday after protesters co-operated with police and the park was fenced off — a move lauded as a victory by the Ottawa Police Service.

"No encampment in Confederation Park. It is gone. We have fenced in that area and reclaimed that territory," said Chief Peter Sloly Monday.

Randy May says he was behind the wheel of the tow truck that relocated the shed to the lot on Coventry Road next to the Ottawa baseball stadium, which is a key camp for protesters.

The owner of Advanced Towing & Recovery, who says he supports the protest against all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions, said he was not contacted by police. He was actually contacted by one of the protest organizers, Pat King, to remove the shack after responding to a plea on social media.

"We thought, 'Why not?' We own a company. We can help. We're all with the truckers and we support them 100 per cent," said May.

He and his son moved the shack for free, he says, which meant seven hours of unpaid labour. They received a police escort along the way.

"That's when I started getting all the hate. You know, the phone calls, the texts," said May. "We're talking hundreds of them."

As the sun set on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Randy May towed this shack from Confederation Park to a lot on Coventry Road at the request of protest organizers, but with a police escort. (Joe Tunney/CBC)

No help from organizers

Pictures of May's phone number, branded on the side of his towing vehicle along with the name of his company, was posted to various websites, he says, as many believed he removed the shed on police orders.

May gauges he has received calls from people across Canada and the U.S. who support the protest, which include harassment that sometimes escalate to death threats against him, his business and his family.

"It's been really, really nasty stuff, the phone calls and I can't get a word in edgewise," said May, who has tried to reason with people reaching out to him.

"I'm floored. I'm a patriotic guy. I mean, I love Canada. We love the Americans. We all stand together, but stuff like this, it's disheartening."

May has since tried to contact protest organizers to clear up the misunderstanding so the calls stop. He says he has not yet received a response.

"It kind of swayed my judgment on certain things," said May, who does say he still supports the protest.