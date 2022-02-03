Officers aren't helping deliver fuel to protesters, says Ottawa police chief

The Ottawa Police Service says its officers are not helping with the delivery of supplies, including fuel, to protesters at Parliament Hill, despite a video on social media that appears to show them guiding a supply truck.

One video, posted by the "Freedom Convoy 2022" YouTube channel, features a man and woman driving a pickup truck, claiming to be part of the protest. In the video, they explain they are delivering fuel to trucks parked in front of Parliament Hill, in an effort to keep protesters warm because of a forecasted snow storm, and say that police are providing an escort.

The camera then turns to show the truck slowly following two uniformed officers steadily walking in front of them and eventually pointing the drivers to a place to park on Wellington Street in front of Parliament.

The video was posted Wednesday, though it is unclear when it was actually filmed, nor does it show any of the fuel the drivers say they are delivering.

CBC has sent the video to Ottawa police, asking the force to confirm what might be happening and has not received a response yet.

However, when asked during a media briefing Friday about the appearance of police co-operation with protesters, including the escorting of fuel to trucks, police chief Peter Sloly denied those allegations.

"There is no facilitation of food, water, fuel, logistics or funding by any member of this police service or any other police service that I am aware of," Sloly said.

Sloly added if that is the case, he would conduct a full investigation.

"I will use the full extent of the Police Services Act and, if relevant, the Criminal Code to pursue charges against such a member who would do that."

Ottawa deputy police chief Steve Bell speaking with reporters Friday, a week into an anti-vaccine mandate protest downtown. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Deputy chief Steve Bell later clarified that police were not carrying, setting up logistics nor "enabling anything to move around."

"We're actually currently in the process of working with all legal experts and all of our policing partners to look at how we can manage the movement of those types of items with the laws that we have," he said.

After the first few days of the protest, which has taken over the city's downtown since last week, police have said they were focusing on de-escalation efforts in order to avoid inciting violence from protesters.

During Friday's media briefing, Sloly detailed a new 'surge and contain' strategy, explaining that protesters that remain are highly organized and well-funded.

"We have done absolutely our best to ensure that we cut off such supports," he said.